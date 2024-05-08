Conference League
FC Brugge v AC Florence – LIVE from 18:45
Second leg of the UEFA Conference League semi-final: FC Brugge host AC Florence. We will be reporting live from 18:45, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
In the Conference League, ACF Fiorentina have the chance to reach the final for the second time in a row today. After their 3-2 home win in the semi-final first leg against Club Brugge, the Italians have the better starting position. However, the Belgians have only lost two of their last 13 games and are unbeaten in eight European matches at home.
Second final in a row in sight
Although Bruges were outnumbered for over half an hour in the first leg, Fiorentina only managed to score the winner in stoppage time. "My only regret is that we didn't score more goals. We should have made much better use of our numerical superiority," said coach Vincenzo Italiano. After last year's narrow 2-1 defeat to West Ham in the final, the team from Tuscany would be the first to reach the Conference League final twice.
Bruges banking on home advantage
In a potential final, either Aston Villa or Olympiakos Piraeus would be waiting, with the Greeks winning the first leg in England 4-2. However, Bruges will be looking to prevent Fiorentina from reaching the final and will be relying on home advantage. "We are extremely strong at home and just have to manage to show our game," said midfielder Hugo Vetlesen. His coach Nicky Hayen added: "We know how to break Fiorentina down."
