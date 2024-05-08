FC Brugge v AC Florence – LIVE from 18:45

Second final in a row in sight

Although Bruges were outnumbered for over half an hour in the first leg, Fiorentina only managed to score the winner in stoppage time. "My only regret is that we didn't score more goals. We should have made much better use of our numerical superiority," said coach Vincenzo Italiano. After last year's narrow 2-1 defeat to West Ham in the final, the team from Tuscany would be the first to reach the Conference League final twice.