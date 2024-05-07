Vienna protest camp
ÖH blames anti-Semitic groups
The Austrian National Union of Students (ÖH) holds anti-Semitic groups responsible for the protest camp in Vienna. It cited Der Funke and the BDS campaign against Israel as examples. Jewish students are currently feeling increasingly insecure.
These threat scenarios would not help the suffering people in Palestine either. "As much as we must criticize the Israeli government's brutal warfare, this must never lead to Jewish people no longer feeling safe," the student representation stated in a press release. A liberated Palestine could only go hand in hand with liberation from Hamas and could not mean the extinction of the Jewish state.
Situation unchanged
As reported , around 100 people pitched tents on the campus of the University of Vienna at the Altes AKH after a demonstration for Palestine on Monday. The University of Vienna team distanced itself in the evening. The presentation was one-sided and intolerant. Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP) said that "there is no place for anti-Semites and extremists at Austria's universities."
As much as one must criticize the Israeli government's brutal warfare, this must never lead to Jewish people no longer feeling safe.
Österreichische HochschülerInnenschaft (ÖH)
"There is certainly the potential for this to get worse," said the President of the Jewish Austrian Student Union (JÖH), Alon Ishay. It is of course permissible to demonstrate against war, "but anyone shouting 'Bomb Tel Aviv' or 'Intifada' is not calling for peace, but for the murder of Jews." Leaflets calling for violent uprisings against Israel were also distributed at the protest camp in Vienna on Monday.
Jews often do not identify themselves
According to Ishay, even before the Hamas attack on 7 October, many avoided identifying themselves as Jewish students at university. In everyday life, anti-Semitism comes mainly from the left. In other European countries, where there are also protests, Jewish students are already afraid of verbal and physical attacks.
Those who are now showing solidarity with the Palestinian population should perhaps take a look at who is behind the protests and whether they are being manipulated, said NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger on Tuesday.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.