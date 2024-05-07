ÖH blames anti-Semitic groups

"There is certainly the potential for this to get worse," said the President of the Jewish Austrian Student Union (JÖH), Alon Ishay. It is of course permissible to demonstrate against war, "but anyone shouting 'Bomb Tel Aviv' or 'Intifada' is not calling for peace, but for the murder of Jews." Leaflets calling for violent uprisings against Israel were also distributed at the protest camp in Vienna on Monday.