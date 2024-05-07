Brussels: Raid on AfD top candidate Krah

Scandal overshadows election campaign

The espionage scandal is overshadowing the AfD's election campaign for the ballot on June 9. The party is trying to limit the damage. Following the arrest of Jian G., Maximilian Krah briefly refrained from making any campaign appearances. On May 1, he then appeared again in his home state of Saxony in the cities of Chemnitz and Dresden. In the newspaper "Welt", Krah called on his colleague to resign from the AfD. "G. should leave the AfD immediately, if only to avert further damage. If he fails to do so, expulsion from the party is inevitable," said the politician.