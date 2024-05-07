Vorteilswelt
Met Gala 2024

Jennifer Lopez in a “naked dress” in the Garden of Time

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 06:37

The dress code for this year's Met Gala was "Garden of Time" for the celebrities. There was plenty of room for interpretation. While Zendaya appeared with fruit and bugs on her dress, Jennifer Lopez showed off her incredible hourglass figure in a "naked dress" and Kim Kardashian had her breath taken away.

comment0 Kommentare

Jennifer Lopez, who was one of the co-hosts of this year's gala alongside Zendaya, was there without Ben Affleck, but in a breathtaking, almost see-through dress by Schiaparelli.

The dress with numerous glittering stones was an eye-catcher at the front and back.

Jennifer Lopez (Bild: APA/AFP/Angela WEISS)
Jennifer Lopez
(Bild: APA/AFP/Angela WEISS)
Jennifer Lopez (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Jennifer Lopez
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)

Grapes and beetles
Zendaya wore two eye-catching outfits at once. First, she floated into the Metropolitan Museum, where the gala took place, in a tulle creation by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano.

In keeping with the theme, grapes and bugs adorned the side of her green and blue dress. On her head, she wore a fascinator with a large feather and little birds.

Zendaya (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Zendaya
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Zendaya (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)
Zendaya
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jamie McCarthy)

Bouquet of flowers
Later, Zendaya slipped into a voluminous black dress with a long train from 1996 by John Galliano and topped it off with a hat in the shape of a huge bouquet of flowers.

Zendaya (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Zendaya
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Zendaya (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)
Zendaya
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

No air
Kim Kardashian caused a stir because she couldn't seem to get any air in her Maison Margiela corset and couldn't walk.

Kim Kardashian (Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Kim Kardashian
(Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)

Dress from the 1950s
Nicole Kidman was also among the guests. She appeared in a reinterpreted couture dress by Cristobal Balenciaga from the 1950s on the flower-adorned steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Nicole Kidman (Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)
Nicole Kidman
(Bild: APA/AFP/Angela Weiss)

This year's gala marked the opening of the exhibition "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion", which showcases gowns themed around nature, plants and animals. Kidman explained that she loved the idea of kissing a dress awake.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
