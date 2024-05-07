Met Gala 2024
Jennifer Lopez in a “naked dress” in the Garden of Time
The dress code for this year's Met Gala was "Garden of Time" for the celebrities. There was plenty of room for interpretation. While Zendaya appeared with fruit and bugs on her dress, Jennifer Lopez showed off her incredible hourglass figure in a "naked dress" and Kim Kardashian had her breath taken away.
Jennifer Lopez, who was one of the co-hosts of this year's gala alongside Zendaya, was there without Ben Affleck, but in a breathtaking, almost see-through dress by Schiaparelli.
The dress with numerous glittering stones was an eye-catcher at the front and back.
Grapes and beetles
Zendaya wore two eye-catching outfits at once. First, she floated into the Metropolitan Museum, where the gala took place, in a tulle creation by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano.
In keeping with the theme, grapes and bugs adorned the side of her green and blue dress. On her head, she wore a fascinator with a large feather and little birds.
Bouquet of flowers
Later, Zendaya slipped into a voluminous black dress with a long train from 1996 by John Galliano and topped it off with a hat in the shape of a huge bouquet of flowers.
No air
Kim Kardashian caused a stir because she couldn't seem to get any air in her Maison Margiela corset and couldn't walk.
Dress from the 1950s
Nicole Kidman was also among the guests. She appeared in a reinterpreted couture dress by Cristobal Balenciaga from the 1950s on the flower-adorned steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
This year's gala marked the opening of the exhibition "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion", which showcases gowns themed around nature, plants and animals. Kidman explained that she loved the idea of kissing a dress awake.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.