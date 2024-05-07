Checked out in China
BYD Seagull: cheap electric mini comes to us!
Last year, we got long teeth when we saw the BYD Seagull, a small four-door electric car for little money that is sold in China. The stuff mobility dreams are made of. Now it has been announced that the little car will also be coming to Europe. After a first seat test, we can say: That's a good thing!
Although - on its way to us, the little ball will grow a little, so it won't be exactly the vehicle that we were able to take a close look at in Beijing. However, the size would be perfectly adequate for the needs of many city dwellers. And we could live with the price of just over 10,000 euros - but that will also increase.
The Seagull is 3.78 meters long and the wheelbase is relatively long at 2.50 meters. The smaller of the two available batteries is a sodium-ion battery that stores 30 kWh, which should be enough for around 300 kilometers according to Chinese standards. Lithium iron phosphate cells with 39 kWh for officially 400 kilometers are available for 2000 euros more, of which significantly more than 300 kilometers should remain according to WLTP. The small engine delivers 55 kW/75 hp.
Despite its small size, you can even stand behind a driver of the same stature if you are just under 1.90 meters tall. There is no particular cramped space at the front anyway. Two displays dominate the cockpit, with the central touchscreen (BYD's "Signature Move") being electrically rotatable and switching between horizontal and vertical display.
The rear seat can only be folded down in one piece; there is no double floor. And of course the materials are not of the highest quality. However, the design is trendy and fresh and the workmanship is remarkable.
For comparison: the Dacia Spring has similar dimensions, a choice of 44 or 64 hp and costs around 24,000 euros (minus the subsidy). We are curious to see how far the Chinese will undercut this.
It is not yet known when it will arrive, but the seagulls are shouting from the rooftops that it could be ready around the turn of the year. However, there's no need to look for the name BYD Seagull - it will allegedly be called the BYD Dolphin Mini.
Kommentare
