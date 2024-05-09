Kings Of Leon: A return to their old shoes

In various interviews, the seasoned men rejoiced at how easily and effortlessly the work in their native Nashville came to them, even though the circumstances were not the easiest. Producer Kid Harpoon, who usually laces a wider sound corset for Miley Cyrus or Harry Styles, played an important part in this, but was pleasantly restrained with the bearded flannel shirt wearers and did not water down the sound. Quite the opposite - a basic track like the three-minute "Nothing To Do" is reminiscent of the band's early days a good 20 years ago in its concise simplicity. In "Nowhere To Run", the Kings Of Leon allow groovy funk parts to shine through and "Hesitation Generation", pleasantly enough, doesn't give a damn about overt opulence. The Kings Of Leon don't use the sledgehammer, but a certain sausage-like quality that suits the dignified music millionaires. The very first single release, "Mustang", was a surprise in that the sound tinsel of the recent past was stowed away in the cellar and the band opted for a young and fresh look.