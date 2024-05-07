Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Oberwart Clinic

Start of patient operations in state-of-the-art clinic

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 06:00

Everything is ready at the new Oberwart Clinic when the first patients are welcomed today at 8 a.m. - doctors in the old building are responsible for minor injuries until 7.30 a.m..

comment0 Kommentare

It will be an exciting day for the staff and patients of Oberwart Clinic. At 8 a.m. today, the Central Emergency Department and other acute care units will start operating on what was once the largest construction site in Burgenland. During the course of the day, the operating theaters will also open so that patients can be treated as quickly as possible in acute cases. The most modern hospital in Burgenland thus goes into operation after four years of construction. On May 8, the lockdown also ends as the shock room goes into operation.

First Touchdown LOGR Oberwart" on the roof of the new Oberwart Clinic. (Bild: Gesundheit Burgenland)
First Touchdown LOGR Oberwart" on the roof of the new Oberwart Clinic.
(Bild: Gesundheit Burgenland)

Heliport in operation from May 9
From 9 May, patients who arrive by air with the Christophorus rescue helicopter will also be treated in the new clinic - that's when the heliport at a height of 25 meters will be officially opened. To ensure that everything runs perfectly during regular operations, the last of several test landings took place on Monday - the so-called "First Touchdown LOGR Oberwart".

The site manager team Josef Strohmeier and Christian Hofstädter, commercial director Marc Seper as well as Barbara Halper and Christina Wallner with the C16 crew pilot Thomas Raffler, flight rescuer Markus Tuider and emergency doctor Dr. Doris Böhm. (Bild: Gesundheit Burgenland)
The site manager team Josef Strohmeier and Christian Hofstädter, commercial director Marc Seper as well as Barbara Halper and Christina Wallner with the C16 crew pilot Thomas Raffler, flight rescuer Markus Tuider and emergency doctor Dr. Doris Böhm.
(Bild: Gesundheit Burgenland)

Final test for a smooth procedure at a height of 25 meters
The staff were also trained once again to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Over the course of the next few weeks, clinical operations will resume in the new building, with scheduled operations taking place again from May 13 and full operation from June.

Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf