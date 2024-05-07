Oberwart Clinic
Start of patient operations in state-of-the-art clinic
Everything is ready at the new Oberwart Clinic when the first patients are welcomed today at 8 a.m. - doctors in the old building are responsible for minor injuries until 7.30 a.m..
It will be an exciting day for the staff and patients of Oberwart Clinic. At 8 a.m. today, the Central Emergency Department and other acute care units will start operating on what was once the largest construction site in Burgenland. During the course of the day, the operating theaters will also open so that patients can be treated as quickly as possible in acute cases. The most modern hospital in Burgenland thus goes into operation after four years of construction. On May 8, the lockdown also ends as the shock room goes into operation.
Heliport in operation from May 9
From 9 May, patients who arrive by air with the Christophorus rescue helicopter will also be treated in the new clinic - that's when the heliport at a height of 25 meters will be officially opened. To ensure that everything runs perfectly during regular operations, the last of several test landings took place on Monday - the so-called "First Touchdown LOGR Oberwart".
Final test for a smooth procedure at a height of 25 meters
The staff were also trained once again to ensure that everything runs smoothly. Over the course of the next few weeks, clinical operations will resume in the new building, with scheduled operations taking place again from May 13 and full operation from June.
