Start of patient operations in state-of-the-art clinic

It will be an exciting day for the staff and patients of Oberwart Clinic. At 8 a.m. today, the Central Emergency Department and other acute care units will start operating on what was once the largest construction site in Burgenland. During the course of the day, the operating theaters will also open so that patients can be treated as quickly as possible in acute cases. The most modern hospital in Burgenland thus goes into operation after four years of construction. On May 8, the lockdown also ends as the shock room goes into operation.