Great trepidation about the future of job projects

Much shortened version starts on October 1

Kern emphasizes the constructive exchange with the social partners: "We agree that there must be both a needs-based distribution and development of offers". The project will continue to fund ten transit jobs from October 1. The President of the Provincial Parliament, Gottfried Waldhäusl (FPÖ) - who is trying to obtain funding - criticizes the fact that Eibetex will not be supported in its old form until the end of the year. We know from experience that subsidies usually start at the beginning of the year.