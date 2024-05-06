Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Toxic gifts

600 pesticides found on 16 bouquets of flowers

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 19:00

Mother's Day is next Sunday! Traditionally, bouquets of flowers are given as gifts on this occasion. However, behind the beautiful appearance there is often a real poison bomb: The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor warns of dangerous environmental toxins with which the colorful plants are often contaminated.

comment0 Kommentare

A bouquet of flowers is not only a popular gift for Mother's Day next Sunday. Even those who have a guilty conscience like to reach for flowers as compensation. However, the Chamber of Labor is now warning against carelessly buying flowers based on their appearance alone.

Lax rules
Cut flowers usually come from countries such as Kenya, Tanzania and Ecuador. And there, of course, the European regulations do not apply. The workers on the flower farms often have to handle the toxic substances - some of which are even banned in the EU - without any protection.

Only one "clean"
Just in time for Mother's Day, the consumer advocates and the environmental protection organization GLOBAL 2000 examined a total of 16 bouquets. Only one bouquet of tulips from Austria stood out positively, with only one single pesticide substance detected. The others resembled a pesticide cocktail.

Two thirds contaminated
Two thirds of the bouquets tested were found to contain 14 or more insecticide active ingredients - a total of over 600 different "horrors". Even bouquets with the Fairtrade label were anything but clean.

Picking your own recommended
A tip from the experts: "Pick your own flowers: a colorful meadow bouquet from your own garden comes from the heart and does not harm workers or the environment."

You can find the exact result at:

ooe.arbeiterkammer.at

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf