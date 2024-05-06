Vienna’s Judenplatz: A dance of eggs over a speech

The Vienna Festival is sticking to the venue: "Omri Boehm is a brilliant German-Israeli philosopher who will give our Europe speech, which traditionally takes place on Judenplatz", explains Milo Rau, Director of the Vienna Festival, to the "Krone" newspaper, "six weeks ago he received the Leipzig Book Prize for European Understanding. To say to this globally celebrated humanist philosopher, whose message is understanding, in Vienna in particular, 'You are not allowed to speak here on Judenplatz', I think is impossible. It is absolutely the wrong message at a time when anyone who pleads for listening and against extremes is silenced. As a festival, we see it as our duty to keep the space of democratic debate, of which the speech to Europe is emblematic, open."