Confidant:
William and Kate are “going through hell right now”
Since Princess Kate's serious abdominal operation and the devastating diagnosis of cancer, nothing has been the same for Prince William and his wife. A confidante has now revealed that the couple are "going through hell."
When the palace announced the princess's operation in January, it was assumed that the 42-year-old Princess of Wales would return to the public eye after Easter and attend her first appointments. But things turned out differently. A follow-up examination revealed that the Princess had cancer. She was prescribed adjuvant chemotherapy to kill any remaining cancer cells.
Since then, things have been quiet around Kate. Partly because, as announced, she is fully focused on her recovery. There is no longer any talk of an imminent return.
An acquaintance has now explained to the Telegraph what she and her husband William are currently going through.
Hoping for a speedy return
Designer Amaia Arrieta, who repeatedly dresses Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, said: "I'm heartbroken at the moment. I think they are going through hell." She fervently hopes that the princess will be able to return soon.
It was revealed on Friday that Princess Kate was apparently operated on by a team of Italian doctors when she was at the London Clinic in January. "The operation was carried out by a team of Italian doctors from the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome," reported the magazine "Gente".
Neither Gemelli Hospital nor the London Clinic have yet confirmed the report. Prince William has recently emphasized in public appearances that his wife and his entire family are doing well.
