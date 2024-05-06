Residents in despair
Confused man triggers large-scale operation in housing estate
The residents of Wittmayergasse in Meidling are repeatedly annoyed by a social facility. Problems often arise - on Sunday evening there was even a large-scale operation. One confused resident even jumped out of the window.
A large contingent of emergency services, consisting of six ambulances, nine police cars and three fire departments, broke the Sunday evening calm at Wittmayergasse 11 in Meidling. The WEGA special unit was positioned on the roof opposite.
Negotiations were unsuccessful
A man was standing at the window of a Diakonie care facility, shouting obscenities such as "I f.... the whole police force!" The situation: tense. Neighbors watched the scene, children were scared. Attempts were made to negotiate with the confused man - but to no avail. Finally, the man, who seemed to be lovesick, jumped from the window sill. Luckily for him, a sheet that had been spread out in the meantime caught him. There was a great sigh of relief.
There was a similar incident involving this man last Tuesday morning. It seems that no measures have been taken to prevent this from happening again. We are also afraid for our children.
There had already been an operation days before
The local residents have long felt that their quality of life has been severely affected by the home, which specifically cares for mentally ill refugees and migrants. There had already been a similar incident involving the same person a few days earlier. "Apparently no measures were taken to prevent something like this from happening again," says a neighbor, criticizing the facility.
House 11 keeps causing problems
At first glance, the subsidized housing complex with its excellent infrastructure appears well maintained. "But there are problems at number 11, junkies are always getting rowdy. The stairwell often smells of urine and vomit," complains one family man. Other residents of the complex are also annoyed. "We fear for our children if we let them play in the communal garden," explains a worried mother. She is also constantly stared at by a stranger.
A spokeswoman for Diakonie confirms that some short-term residents are also suicidal. So far, these situations have always been calmed down.
"The support team of doctors, social workers and psychiatrists works seven days a week. It is also there for residents if someone feels unsettled, which is understandable. Neighbors use this option time and again," explains Roberta Rastl, spokesperson for Diakonie.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
