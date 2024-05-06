Confused man triggers large-scale operation in housing estate

Negotiations were unsuccessful

A man was standing at the window of a Diakonie care facility, shouting obscenities such as "I f.... the whole police force!" The situation: tense. Neighbors watched the scene, children were scared. Attempts were made to negotiate with the confused man - but to no avail. Finally, the man, who seemed to be lovesick, jumped from the window sill. Luckily for him, a sheet that had been spread out in the meantime caught him. There was a great sigh of relief.