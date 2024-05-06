He is 5 years old!
Royal, who nobody knows – Happy Birthday Archie
Hooray! Prince Archie is turning five and a new chapter in his life is about to begin. But his parents Prince Harry (39) and Duchess Meghan (42) are keeping him away from the public eye. Happy birthday to the royal offspring that nobody knows.
Royal fans haven't seen much of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Prince Archie since his birth in 2019. A few months after he was born in London, the grandson of King Charles (75) moved to the USA with his parents.
Royal expert Michael Begasse told RTL: "Thank goodness for Skype, because otherwise even Charles III, like the rest of the world, would hardly know what his grandson even looks like. Because that's what Meghan and Harry have really achieved: that the birthday boy can grow up free and away from all the intrusive media in the USA." And further: "Happy birthday, little Archie, congratulations to number six in line to the British throne, who virtually nobody knows!"
Big milestone for Archie
On May 6, the little boy celebrates his fifth birthday with his family, including his two-year-old sister Lilibet. As Archie is now five years old, he will probably soon be attending school. Most children in the USA start school at the age of five or six.
It is not known which educational institution his parents will choose for Archie. However, Royal expert Richard Mineards is apparently familiar with the wide range of first-class schools near the Sussexes in Montecito, California.
He revealed to "Hello!" magazine that there is specifically "a very good school, Cold Spring School, which has received very good ratings and is in their catchment area". Archie could then attend Montecito Union School, which is very good and where "the children of the rich and famous" go.
Bright and talkative royal offspring
A few things are known about little Archie, however: Harry once described his older child as "talkative".
At the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games 2022, he also revealed the following about his son: "When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, sometimes it's an astronaut, sometimes a pilot - a helicopter pilot, of course."
Archie is also known for having a lot of energy. He likes to "run around like crazy", his father told us on another occasion. In 2022, Prince Harry revealed to Today presenter Hoda Kotb that his son loves to interrupt Zoom calls. "Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anyone else."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.