Excalibur City reinvents itself as a family city

Visitor magnet Merlin's Children's World and Farm

The new Family City Center has over 100 stores and numerous attractions especially for children, including Merlin's Kinderwelt and Merlin's Farm, which offers an entertaining and educational break in nature with alpacas, mini donkeys, pigs, chickens, sheep and goats. Families can take a look behind the scenes at the farm during the new "Erlebnis PUR - Bauer werden" workshops. For longer stays, 28 modern mobile homes are available on the site, which offer comfortable accommodation and are equipped with a kitchen, air conditioning, bathroom with WC and WiFi.