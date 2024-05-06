Popular shopping destination
Excalibur City reinvents itself as a family city
Excalibur City, run by the Seunig family, is reinventing itself: the popular shopping destination on the border of Kleinhaugsdorf has been transformed into a family-friendly entertainment venue and now bears the name Family City.
Store on the border between the Czech Republic and Austria. The rest is history. Excalibur City has developed into a shopping empire on the border of Kleinhaugsdorf and has been expanded into a large-scale shopping and entertainment complex.
In order to remain fit for the future, the Seunig family has now decided to reposition itself. As part of the ambitious plans, for which a total of 3.5 million euros will be invested, the new "paradise for families" was presented in a festive setting last Friday.
"Excalibur City will become Family City, which will primarily cater to the needs and desires of families with children. Only our successfully established Excalibur Free & E-Shop will continue to operate under the same name."
Roger Seunig, Geschäftsführer Family City
New opening with numerous celebrities
The official opening was accompanied by an event attended by numerous celebrities. These included Vera Russwurm, bakery owner Kurt Mann, Lydia Kelovitz, Mister Austria Alexander Höfler, fashion designer Thang de Hoo, artist Tim Tom Norden, actor Albert Fortell, former Minister of Justice Wolfgang Brandstätter, manager Sonja Klima and many more. The event not only celebrated the reopening, but also the milestone birthdays of Ronnie Seunig, who turned 60, and his son Roger, who celebrated 40.
"Everyone who knows us knows that we will be making headlines here and there. The future belongs to Family City," emphasized Ronnie Seunig, who provided a brilliant show act together with his son as the Blues Brothers. Other live acts included the great young talents Chiara Alina, Laura del Fiore and Laurena (Die große Chance on ORF).
Visitor magnet Merlin's Children's World and Farm
The new Family City Center has over 100 stores and numerous attractions especially for children, including Merlin's Kinderwelt and Merlin's Farm, which offers an entertaining and educational break in nature with alpacas, mini donkeys, pigs, chickens, sheep and goats. Families can take a look behind the scenes at the farm during the new "Erlebnis PUR - Bauer werden" workshops. For longer stays, 28 modern mobile homes are available on the site, which offer comfortable accommodation and are equipped with a kitchen, air conditioning, bathroom with WC and WiFi.
The offer is complemented by the Terra Technica Museum, which impresses with its extensive collection of historical game consoles and jukeboxes. Visitors can also see a Batmobile and accessories from various superheroes. The Jukebox Hotel is located just a few meters from the museum. Each of the 36 modern and fully equipped hotel rooms is dedicated to a famous musician or band. With its modern low-energy construction, the Jukebox Hotel sets outstanding standards for the responsible use of resources.
"The entrance area of the shopping center has already been completely redesigned, and campsites and additional nature trails are being created on the farm. A new Lego store was also recently opened and a swimming pond is being planned. A special highlight will be the new Dinopark, which is set to become a major attraction over the next few years."
Roger Seunig über die Zukunftspläne
The new Family City is therefore not only a modern shopping center, but also a comprehensive experience for families. Visitors can look forward to a wide range of restaurants and enjoy numerous free attractions. The plans for the future include further expansions and improvements to further strengthen the location as a top excursion destination, it is reported.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.