Was also her colleague

Body in the trunk: ex-boyfriend under suspicion

Nachrichten
06.05.2024 10:15

After the body of a 19-year-old woman was discovered in a car trunk in Regensburg at the weekend, more and more details about the arrested suspect are coming to light: the 55-year-old was not only a work colleague of the funeral director who was killed, but also her ex-boyfriend.

comment0 Kommentare

On Saturday, the body of 19-year-old Marie was found in a car parked in a parking garage. The side window of the vehicle, which was registered to the young woman's parents, had been smashed.

Cell phone data led investigators to suspects
After investigators had analyzed Marie's cell phone data, they tracked down Thomas B. and arrested him as a suspect. "The judge at Regensburg district court finally issued a warrant for the 55-year-old's arrest on remand," police chief inspector Matthias Gröger told Bild newspaper. A search of the suspect's home was carried out.

Like the death victim, B. also worked in the cemeteries of the city of Regensburg, the newspaper continued. The suspect and Marie are also said to have had a relationship.

Cause of death still unclear
It is not yet clear how the young woman died. "The case is still at a very early stage," said Zaschka. The body was autopsied on Sunday morning, but the results of this examination are not yet available. A specially formed investigation team would continue to evaluate traces on the vehicle, in the parking garage and data from the victim's cell phone and social media activities.

No video surveillance in parking garage
How long the vehicle was in the parking garage is also still a mystery. The facility was also open overnight, as the broadcaster BR reported - there was no video surveillance. The 19-year-old was still seen alive on Friday evening, according to "Bild".

Miriam Krammer
