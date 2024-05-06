Government meeting

Gruber also presented the deployment statistics for the state's mobile inspection train, which was able to inspect a total of 696 vehicles in 2023, 332 of which had serious defects and 170 of which were in imminent danger. "Unfortunately, this results in a slight increase in vehicles with defects to 47.7 percent." Over the next few years, the test train will not only be given a new inspection station along the B20, but will also be technically upgraded by 1.6 million.