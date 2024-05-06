Appeal to haters
Kate Beckinsale: Stop bullying me!
"I hate to talk about it, but the constant bullying leaves its mark on me over time." Kate Beckinsale announces in a social media post that she will no longer put up with the negative criticism of her appearance. The 50-year-old insists that there is no plastic surgeon behind her young look - as haters have accused her of for many years.
"Every time I post something - since I was 30 - I'm accused of being unrecognizable due to surgery, Botox or fillers," Beckinsale rants on Instagram - and continues: "Then I'm supposedly obsessed with looking younger. It's a subliminally nasty way of exposing another person."
Not worried about ageing
Beckinsale denies that she has ever had anything (surgical) done on herself. She even went to the trouble of having it publicly confirmed by a plastic surgeon. "But I still hear: 'Oh my God, she's unrecognizable', or: 'You don't look like you anymore'. It happens all the time and it usually comes from other women."
The British actress insists that she has aged just like everyone else: "I don't worry too much about ageing. I found my father dead when I was five. I was almost paralyzed for most of my teens and 20s because of panic attacks and nervous fits and ended up in emergency rooms. I was sure I was going to die of a heart attack."
She therefore finds it "highly ironic" that haters accuse her of not being able to cope with getting older.
"Please stop this immediately!"
Beckinsale herself knows that her posting "will have absolutely no effect" and that the haters will never stop attacking her. However, she wants to address those she can still reach: "If you keep insinuating that I'm having things done to me or that I'm obsessed with youth (I'm just obsessed with surviving a loss right now), then that's bullying. Please stop this now!"
