Wings for Life: 60,900 celebrated a running festival

Henrik Kristoffersen smiled: "Marcel's comeback came as a bit of a surprise to me. He called me a few hours before it appeared in the 'Krone'. But it's no problem at all that my boss is now a colleague again. His comeback is great for Van Deer and ski development." His outlook: "We will certainly be training a lot together. After the FIS races overseas, I think Marcel will already be at the start of the World Cup in Sölden with bib numbers 40 to 45. He could be back in the top 15 by Christmas. We all know what a great athlete he is."