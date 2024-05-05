Onur Cinel (Salzburg coach):

"We lacked a lot of penetration in the first half, didn't become compelling enough. We simply didn't play well enough in the second half. Rapid won the few 50:50 duels where it got really physical. And there were also a few controversial refereeing decisions. Basically, I look at us first and foremost, we didn't play well enough. We got a bit of a template with the draw in the Sturm game, we had set our sights high. We have to manage to deliver our top performance in the last two games. With a lot of will, power and intensity in all phases of the game. We owe that to ourselves and our spectators, our fans."