Sleeping tenant rescued from kitchen fire

Hot oil splashed around

There he noticed that the heated oil was splashing around in the kitchen. He immediately switched off the stove and searched for the tenant. He found him asleep in the bedroom. He took the man outside and tried to extinguish the fire with a powder extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. He was assisted by his sister-in-law. Due to the heavy smoke, the 46-year-old stopped trying to extinguish the fire and also went outside.