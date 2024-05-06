Thought about ending his career
Kicked out of the squad! How ÖSV ace plans to return
Ouch! After a mixed World Cup season, skier Nadine Fest was kicked out of all ÖSV squads. And now has to finance the next season herself. After briefly thinking about the end of her career, the Carinthian skier is starting afresh and relying on a new ski brand.
Nici Schmidhofer, Reini Herbst or most recently Johannes Stolz. Many skiers in the ÖSV were once kicked out of the squad due to a mixed season - and made their way back. Strolz was even a double Olympic champion in Beijing 2022. Nadine Fest is now also aiming to return. "I've already gotten tips from the people involved, they were really helpful."
Only in the selection squad
After dominating the European Cup in '22/23, the Arriach native was barely able to make use of her fixed starting place last season, scoring just 21 World Cup points. And then came the shock: the 25-year-old didn't appear in any squads and is now only in the ÖSV's selection squad. "I know that my season wasn't good. But it was still a big shock for me."
Still in the police squad
Although Fest is allowed to take part in courses with the association, she has to pay for everything herself. It is therefore important that she remains in the police sports squad and can keep head sponsor "Ivys Sporteinlagen". The ÖSV has promised the speed skier that she can take part in the internal qualification. "The fastest will then be at the start."
Switch to head skis
There were even brief thoughts of ending her career. "But in the end I told myself that I would give it a go - but I have to change a lot. From fitness training to nutrition - it's a new start. My parents, my brother and my boyfriend have been really supportive." There will also be a change of skis - Fest will be skiing on Head skis in future and can continue to use the service team.
15.7 kilometers unwound
Yesterday, Sunday, Nadine took part in the "Wings for Life World Run" in Vienna with her ÖSV colleagues such as Daniela Ulbing, Oti Striedinger and Christian Walder - and covered an impressive 15.7 kilometers: "My record was 22 kilometers, but the heat did get to me a bit."
