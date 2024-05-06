Noise barrier against children

There are around 50 kilometers of noise barriers in Vienna. And if Maria B. has her way, the next one will be built right in front of her council house. She has lived here since 1999, right opposite a building with a primary and secondary school. "That didn't used to be a problem. But now it's an all-day school and the children aren't like they used to be," explains the employee. She is referring to the noise that the pupils make during the break and in the afternoon. Her windows are only a few meters away from the schoolyard.