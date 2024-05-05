Young offenders
Cab drivers again victims of several assaults
Two cab drivers were victims of assaults at the weekend. The three perpetrators in both cases were only around 20 years old.
A 21-year-old man from Salzburg is suspected of injuring a 50-year-old cab driver shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday following an argument. The suspect was a passenger in the cab of the victim and another passenger traveling from Salzburg to Hallwang. During the journey, the suspect insulted the driver. When he got out of the cab, he attacked the cab driver. When he noticed the approaching police, he fled.
A manhunt was initially unsuccessful, but his cell phone and the cab bill, which he had previously paid with an ATM card, were found nearby. This enabled his details to be traced. The injured cab driver was taken to the university hospital and the investigation is ongoing.
In a further case, two men from Salzburg, aged 18 and 22, are accused of injuring a 43-year-old cab driver in Taxham on Saturday evening shortly before 11pm.
The two men, who were obviously very drunk, tried to take a cab. After the cab driver had initially agreed to take them, he refused shortly afterwards.
This angered the 22-year-old, who then kicked the car and jumped on it. The cab driver got out and held the young man until the police arrived. The 18-year-old intervened and both attacked the cab driver with their fists and feet, causing him to let go of the 22-year-old.
The injured cab driver was taken to hospital. The two men from Salzburg will be charged with assault and damage to property.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.