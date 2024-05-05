Vorteilswelt
Young offenders

Cab drivers again victims of several assaults

Nachrichten
05.05.2024 21:00

Two cab drivers were victims of assaults at the weekend. The three perpetrators in both cases were only around 20 years old.

A 21-year-old man from Salzburg is suspected of injuring a 50-year-old cab driver shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday following an argument. The suspect was a passenger in the cab of the victim and another passenger traveling from Salzburg to Hallwang. During the journey, the suspect insulted the driver. When he got out of the cab, he attacked the cab driver. When he noticed the approaching police, he fled.

A manhunt was initially unsuccessful, but his cell phone and the cab bill, which he had previously paid with an ATM card, were found nearby. This enabled his details to be traced. The injured cab driver was taken to the university hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

In a further case, two men from Salzburg, aged 18 and 22, are accused of injuring a 43-year-old cab driver in Taxham on Saturday evening shortly before 11pm.

The two men, who were obviously very drunk, tried to take a cab. After the cab driver had initially agreed to take them, he refused shortly afterwards.

This angered the 22-year-old, who then kicked the car and jumped on it. The cab driver got out and held the young man until the police arrived. The 18-year-old intervened and both attacked the cab driver with their fists and feet, causing him to let go of the 22-year-old.

The injured cab driver was taken to hospital. The two men from Salzburg will be charged with assault and damage to property.

