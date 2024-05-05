Cab drivers again victims of several assaults

A 21-year-old man from Salzburg is suspected of injuring a 50-year-old cab driver shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday following an argument. The suspect was a passenger in the cab of the victim and another passenger traveling from Salzburg to Hallwang. During the journey, the suspect insulted the driver. When he got out of the cab, he attacked the cab driver. When he noticed the approaching police, he fled.