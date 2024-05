Several fights in Salzburg city center

A previously unknown male is accused of punching a 25-year-old Mongolian citizen during a verbal argument. The incident caused the victim to bend his upper body forward in pain, whereupon the perpetrator kicked the victim in the face with his foot. This caused the victim to fall to the ground, whereupon the perpetrator punched him again in the face and body. The victim suffered a bleeding head wound and mouth wound as well as abrasions on his hands. The perpetrator fled in an unknown direction before the police arrived.