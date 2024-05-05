Before risky operation: appeal for donations for TV star Hoenig

Last appearance in the jungle camp

Hoenig starred in the 1980s hit "Das Boot". He is also known from TV multi-part series by director Dieter Wedel from the 1990s ("Der große Bellheim", "Der Schattenmann", "Der König von St. Pauli"). Most recently, he took part in the RTL jungle camp as a candidate. Hoenig was born in Bavaria and grew up in Lower Saxony. Years ago, the actor moved to Blankenburg in the Harz Mountains in Saxony-Anhalt with his wife Annika, who is 34 years his junior. He became a father again a few years ago. The couple have two small children.