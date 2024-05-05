Has no insurance
Before risky operation: appeal for donations for TV star Hoenig
According to his wife, the seriously ill German actor Heinz Hoenig is fighting for survival. The 72-year-old TV favorite is facing a risky operation. Because he has no health insurance, his management has now launched an appeal for donations.
"His entire aorta has to be replaced. Of course, this is associated with a high risk," explained Annika Kärsten-Hoenig to the "Bild" newspaper. He is now "literally" fighting for his life. "I know that my Heinzi is incredibly strong. But now he is fighting the fight of his life," said the 39-year-old. Hoenig has been in an induced coma for days.
Condition "very critical"
Hoenig's management had announced that the actor's condition was "very critical", "as he is in intensive care with an acute heart problem". The management named Siegelring launched an appeal for donations to "support Heinz and his family in covering the costs of the upcoming, vital heart operation", as stated on Instagram. Hoenig has no health insurance.
Is the actor really dependent on donations in view of his success? Annika Kärsten-Hoenig told Bild: "Yes, Heinz has certainly earned a lot of money in his great career. But an artist has to finance everything from these fees, including insurance. But if the orders don't materialize and at some point the insurance costs more per month than the small pension Heinz receives? Well, what do you do then? Hope to stay healthy."
When the orders stop coming in and at some point the insurance costs more per month than the small pension, what do you do? Hope to stay healthy.
Annika Kärsten-Hoenig über die Situation ihres Ehemannes
When asked by Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Friday, the management did not provide any further information on the actor's state of health. "Mr. Hoenig's family urgently needs rest and privacy in these challenging times," it said.
Last appearance in the jungle camp
Hoenig starred in the 1980s hit "Das Boot". He is also known from TV multi-part series by director Dieter Wedel from the 1990s ("Der große Bellheim", "Der Schattenmann", "Der König von St. Pauli"). Most recently, he took part in the RTL jungle camp as a candidate. Hoenig was born in Bavaria and grew up in Lower Saxony. Years ago, the actor moved to Blankenburg in the Harz Mountains in Saxony-Anhalt with his wife Annika, who is 34 years his junior. He became a father again a few years ago. The couple have two small children.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.