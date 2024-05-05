Tight relegation battle
Austria gala and WAC win fuel Lustenau’s dream
If Lustenau had always played like they did in their 2-0 win over Austria Vienna, Heraf's team would be in a completely different position in the table. The performance against the "Veilchen" was partly reminiscent of the grandiose performances of the Green-Whites last season. And thanks to the WAC victory in Altach, there is still hope for Lustenau.
"You have to say that the quality probably wasn't there in the first half to play like that. You have to be that honest. The team has shown in the last three or four games that we can also do it offensively and aggressively," said Pius Grabher. Lustenau were dogged in tackles and their quick transition play took the visitors by surprise before the break - Austria can still hope to stay in the league.
Hoping for a final match
Also thanks to the WAC, who won 1:0 in Altach on Saturday. Goalkeeper Domenik Schierl, who saved his third penalty, is now hoping for a final in the Altach Cashpoint Arena. "If we get that - I'll put my hand in the fire - we can still do it."
Two injured
Before that happens, Austria still have to complete their "homework" against BW Linz on Saturday. Victory is a must, while at the same time Altach must not pick up a point at WSG Tirol. Only then would the final showdown take place. It is unclear whether Anderson (inner ligament) and Lukas Fridrikas (painful ankle ligament) will still be able to take part in the season finale.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.