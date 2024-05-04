East Tyrolean winner:
“Gauder Hogmoar is a lifelong goal for Ranggler”
The powerhouse Lukas Mattersberger from Matrei in East Tyrol won the "Gauder Hogmoar" 2024. Why it took two attempts in the final . . .
The unpopular plan B - wrestling on 70 m² in the sports hall - could stay in the drawer, because after overnight rain, the sun was shining in Zell am Ziller. So 187 young and old powerhouses battled for victory in the sports field arena (120 m²).
Ranggeln fascinates a wide audience
Flanked by thousands of spectators, there was a wide range of spectators: from dirndl wearers cheering on their sons or boyfriends to Ranggler legends commenting with a Gauder Bock in their hands.
Chairman's prophecy didn't come true this time
"I have a feeling that an outsider will win today," mused Toni Wurm, chairman of the Zillertal Ranggler and Judo Club, as the first Rangglers slipped into their tear-proof canvas garments.
For once, he wasn't right with his prediction, as one of the favorites took the "Hogmoar" title in 2024 after around six hours of spectacle: Lukas Mattersberger from Matrei in East Tyrol. In the final against Stefan Gastl (Brixental/Wildschönau club), he was already celebrating victory after one throw.
"Winner" had to fight on after all
Debates ensued - a wrong decision? After two minutes, the fight actually continued and ended in a draw. Mattersberger became "Hogmoar" due to the better times in his preliminary fights.
"Going full throttle" as a simple recipe for success
"A lifelong goal for every wrestler", beamed the muscleman and overhead line fitter after his second place last year, having previously finished third once. The new champion's recipe for success: "I simply gave it my all."
