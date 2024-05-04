Reason unclear
Kremlin has issued a wanted notice for Selenskyj
The Kremlin has issued a wanted notice for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. A list from the Moscow Interior Ministry states that Zelensky is wanted for criminal prosecution. The reason is not known.
As Zelensky is not even on Russian soil, the search is considered a symbolic act and has no direct consequences for the Ukrainian head of state. The Kremlin has already placed other high-ranking politicians on its wanted list in the past, such as Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
Putin wanted by arrest warrant
Russian President Vladimir Putin is himself wanted by the International Criminal Court on the basis of an arrest warrant. The war in Ukraine is officially justified by, among other things, the alleged repression of the Russian-speaking population.
From Ukraine's point of view, the situation on the front is currently very difficult. For example, a breakthrough by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region has been confirmed. The most recent Russian attacks took place in Kharkiv and the Dnipropetrovsk region. Six people were injured, including a child. Damage was caused to several residential buildings, warehouses in which a fire broke out and an object of critical infrastructure, among other things.
Attacks on energy supply again
The military governor responsible did not specify what exactly this facility was. Since the end of March, the Russian armed forces have once again stepped up their attacks on the Ukrainian energy supply. According to government figures, around 80 percent of the heat supply has already been lost.
