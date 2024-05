Climate tickets on loan are becoming increasingly popular

If you live in Bruck an der Mur and want to go on a weekend trip in Styria, you can travel for free - at least if you book early enough. This is because the Upper Styrian district town is just one of many municipalities that provides its citizens with climate tickets to borrow. "The offer is basically free and has been very well received. We are fully booked with advance bookings until October," says spokesman Helmut Maier.