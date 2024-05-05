Rafa is happy to “accept” a mega party

It's not for nothing that the Tyrolean-by-choice is tied on points with goalkeeper Joshua Smits in the race for "Player of the Season" at Willem II ahead of the final round. "Actually, our promotion was never in danger. We were always around four points ahead in the phases where we were slightly nervous." Ahead of the showdown, Roda Kerkrade have three - the title should be a formality in the home game against stragglers Telstar. Which will be celebrated in style on Tilburg's main pitch in a week's time on Sunday. "A mega party is planned, all day long. It's going to be even crazier." Which Rafa will probably be happy to accept after his first year abroad.