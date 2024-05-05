Promotion with Willem II
Rafa is happy to “accept” a mega party
After three years, he turned his back on WSG Tirol last summer and made the move to the second Dutch league: Raffael Behounek. The central defender has been back in the first division since Friday: With Willem II Tilburg, he secured promotion in Dordrecht one round before the end!
At around 9.50 p.m., the forecourt of the King William II Stadium shook - thousands of fans went wild at the public viewing because their team scored the equalizer in the 93rd minute in Dordrecht, 60 kilometers away: the point secured promotion to Holland's elite soccer league! "The feeling at that moment was indescribable." What manifested itself even more for Raffael Behounek around midnight on Friday: on arrival in Tilburg. "That's when things really, really got going!" For him until shortly before three o'clock . . .
The former defensive boss of WSG Tirol ("I congratulated Köcki (sporting director Stefan Köck) and Silbi (coach Thomas Silberberger) on the club's return to the Eredivisie") played a huge part - over the entire second division season - in the return of the traditional Dutch club to the Eredivisie.
Our promotion was never actually in danger. We were always around four points ahead in the phases when we were slightly nervous.
Raffael Behounek
It's not for nothing that the Tyrolean-by-choice is tied on points with goalkeeper Joshua Smits in the race for "Player of the Season" at Willem II ahead of the final round. "Actually, our promotion was never in danger. We were always around four points ahead in the phases where we were slightly nervous." Ahead of the showdown, Roda Kerkrade have three - the title should be a formality in the home game against stragglers Telstar. Which will be celebrated in style on Tilburg's main pitch in a week's time on Sunday. "A mega party is planned, all day long. It's going to be even crazier." Which Rafa will probably be happy to accept after his first year abroad.
Another is still trembling
His former green and white colleague, on the other hand, will still have to tremble: Julius Ertlthaler (who only left WSG Tirol in the winter break) has to go to the play-off with GKS Tychy (Poland).
