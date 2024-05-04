Kiev attacks Crimea again with new US missiles

The USA had announced that it would also deliver longer-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine as part of a new weapons package. In previous deliveries, the range of missiles of this type was limited to 165 kilometers. For the Russian army, Crimea is a deployment zone in the war of aggression against Ukraine. Soldiers, weapons and ammunition are supplied via the peninsula. Ukraine is therefore trying to destroy Russian military targets in Crimea. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is aiming to recapture the pen insula.