Russia reports defense
Kiev attacks Crimea again with new US missiles
According to Russian reports, Ukraine has once again fired at the Crimean peninsula, which has been annexed by Moscow since 2014, with missiles supplied by the USA. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced early on Saturday that the air defence system had repelled four ATACMS missiles. There was no official statement from the Ukrainian side.
The exact effects of the attack were initially unknown. According to unconfirmed reports, large fires broke out in central Crimea during the night as a result of the attack. The Russian side, which has been waging a war of aggression against the neighboring country for more than two years now, often only reports alleged successes of its own air defense in the case of Ukrainian drone or missile attacks.
ATACMS attacks on military bases
On Tuesday, Ukraine had already attacked the Russian military in Crimea with missiles recently supplied by the USA. Independent media reported strikes on three military bases in Crimea. There were several casualties. The attacks were intended to combat Russian air defense systems.
The USA had announced that it would also deliver longer-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine as part of a new weapons package. In previous deliveries, the range of missiles of this type was limited to 165 kilometers. For the Russian army, Crimea is a deployment zone in the war of aggression against Ukraine. Soldiers, weapons and ammunition are supplied via the peninsula. Ukraine is therefore trying to destroy Russian military targets in Crimea. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is aiming to recapture the pen insula.
Meanwhile, the aggressor attacked the country's second largest city, Kharkiv. Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Saturday night that three people were injured in two drone attacks on civilian targets. Among the injured were a 13-year-old child and a woman. A fire had also been started and the emergency services were on the scene.
"New phase of the war"
Selensky warned of an imminent expansion of Russian attacks on his country. "We are facing a new phase of the war," said Zelenskyi on Friday during a tribute to soldiers in the Khmelnytskyi region, as a video shows. He then added: "The occupiers are preparing for attempts to expand offensive actions. Together we must (...) do everything we can to thwart this Russian plan of attack."
From the point of view of Ukraine, which has been defending itself against a Russian war of aggression for more than two years, the situation on the front is currently very difficult. Only recently, the Ukrainian military confirmed a breakthrough by the Russians not far from the town of Ocheretyne in the eastern Donetsk region.
