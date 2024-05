Traditional duel of the unbeaten

The duel between the AFC Vienna Vikings and the Giants from Graz is one of the most traditional in the Austrian Football League (AFL). The match on Saturday (5 p.m., Ravelinstraße) is particularly explosive due to the fact that the two teams are the only ones still unbeaten in the AFL after five rounds. "Graz have a good offense this year, but we have an excellent defense," says Head Coach Benjamin Sobotka. He and his team can look forward to a sell-out crowd. Tickets are only available at the box office.