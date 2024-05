How it tastes in the new Oberwart Clinic

From May 7, the new Oberwart Clinic will be open to the public. In terms of medical services, the clinic is well prepared for the first patients, even if the next few days will still be stressful during the final phase of the move. The clinic is also well equipped when it comes to culinary delights, as healthy eating in hospital supports recovery and well-being, and the new Oberwart Clinic aims to prove that hospital cuisine in Burgenland has anything but an image problem.