Czech provider lets e-bikes race illegally

Vienna's cycle paths are getting crowded. An increasing number of unmarked e-mopeds, which often travel far too fast, are also contributing to this. The city therefore wants to prohibit their use on cycle paths. However, only the federal government can change this - as we reported. But there is another problem: the ever-increasing average speeds of e-bikes. This is because a large number of "tuning modules" or "tuning kits" are now available to allow e-vehicles to (temporarily) speed up.