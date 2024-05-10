How to create the perfect surprise for Mother’s Day

You can never go wrong with flowers

What would Mother's Day be without flowers? Whether you pick them yourself or get them from one of Carinthia's florists. They are sure to bring a smile to a mother's face. "On this special day, colorful bouquets are a popular gift. But peonies or summer plants that can then be planted in the garden are also always very popular," says Birgit Brommer from the flower store of the same name in Klagenfurt.