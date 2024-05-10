Special ideas
How to create the perfect surprise for Mother’s Day
Especially in this fast-paced world, time with our loved ones is often neglected. And Mother's Day, on May 12, offers a welcome change to spend time with the family. The "Krone" looked around for the best ideas for Mother's Day.
Where would we be without our mothers? And to emphasize their importance, Mother's Day has been celebrated in Austria on the second Sunday in May since 1924. While the little ones in kindergarten or school are already busy making presents for their mothers, the older ones find it a little more difficult. The "Krone" therefore has a few tips on how to make this special day with mom a complete success.
The big breakfast with the family
The family breakfast on this special day is a classic. And on Mother's Day, moms don't have to get up early to prepare breakfast for their loved ones. They have a break on this day. And that's why the kids have to do it. With a lavishly laid breakfast table, the start to a family Sunday can only be great.
If you don't see your talent in the kitchen, a Mother's Day brunch is a welcome alternative. Numerous businesses in Carinthia offer a sumptuous buffet for the whole family on May 12. "Spending time together is the best gift and being pampered at a high level is wonderful," says award-winning chef Andrea Grossmann from Hotel Balance in Pörtschach, who will be providing culinary highlights with her team on Mother's Day.
Get out into the great outdoors and experience something together
Carinthia offers more than just excellent cuisine. The unique landscape is also the perfect gift for Mother's Day. Whether it's a stroll along one of the promenades by the Carinthian lakes or a hike up one of the local mountains. For sports-loving families, this is not just something to burn off energy, but also a shared experience in the great outdoors that will not soon be forgotten.
But the numerous excursion destinations can also provide unforgettable moments. Whether it's the Affenberg in Landskron, the Minimundus in Klagenfurt or a trip to the Malta Hochalmstraße, mothers are sure to be thrilled.
You can never go wrong with flowers
What would Mother's Day be without flowers? Whether you pick them yourself or get them from one of Carinthia's florists. They are sure to bring a smile to a mother's face. "On this special day, colorful bouquets are a popular gift. But peonies or summer plants that can then be planted in the garden are also always very popular," says Birgit Brommer from the flower store of the same name in Klagenfurt.
And with these tips, the coming Mother's Day will hopefully be an unforgettable day for the whole family.
