Bundesliga in the ticker
Austria Klagenfurt vs. LASK – LIVE from 14:30
30th round of the Austrian Bundesliga: Austria Klagenfurt host LASK. We report live, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Austria Klagenfurt go into the final game of the Austrian Bundesliga season in last place in their group of champions, but still have every chance of reaching Europe. The first step is to be taken in the home game against LASK. While Peter Pacult's team had to recover from their 3-2 defeat to Hartberg, Linz travel to Carinthia on an absolute high after their 5-0 gala win over Rapid. With a win, third place would no longer be out of reach for LASK.
On the way to at least fifth place, which would mean a European Cup decider against the semi-final winner from the qualifying group, Klagenfurt must shake off the Hartberg setback. After the "worst half under my management" (Pacult), they were already 3-0 down at the break - just a few days after the supposed surge of euphoria from the crazy 4:3 win over champions Salzburg. "But that happens. At least we showed a good reaction after the break," said Pacult.
The momentum of the second 45 minutes should now be carried over against LASK. In the course of the season so far, there hasn't been much to gain against the Upper Austrians. Austria have lost twice, but at least managed a 2-2 draw away from home in February. At that time, however, the Linzers were desperately searching for their form, which they have found again under interim coach Thomas Darazs.
Pacult is nevertheless confident that his team (22 points) will prevail against the competition from Rapid (22) and Hartberg (24). Excitement is guaranteed. "Each of the three clubs has it in their own hands."
LASK want to confirm their 5:0 victory over Rapid and finally secure at least third place. If Linz's lead remains at six points after the 30th round, third place can no longer be taken from them - they will in any case be ranked ahead of Hartberg in the final standings due to the rounding off of the points split. The Athletiker will then be in the Europa League play-off and can therefore definitely plan for a European group stage. Reason enough to throw everything into the away game.
In any case, Darazs come to Wörthersee with a respectable record of three wins in four games. "We want to confirm last week's strong performance against Rapid and will do everything we can to take three points from Klagenfurt," explained Darasz. This will require a "mature performance. We will try to give our opponents as few switching moments as possible."
