Austria Klagenfurt vs. LASK – LIVE from 14:30

LASK want to confirm their 5:0 victory over Rapid and finally secure at least third place. If Linz's lead remains at six points after the 30th round, third place can no longer be taken from them - they will in any case be ranked ahead of Hartberg in the final standings due to the rounding off of the points split. The Athletiker will then be in the Europa League play-off and can therefore definitely plan for a European group stage. Reason enough to throw everything into the away game.