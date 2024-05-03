FPÖ wants to convene the National Security Council

Around a week ago, the "Krone" reported on a consultation procedure based on the fact that, according to the Ministry of Justice, the success of the investigation into the Ott case could be jeopardized by his appearance in the sub-committee and also by the delivery of the relevant files. During a specially arranged meeting in parliament, the investigating public prosecutor's office in Vienna announced, according to minutes (see facsimile below) available to the "Krone", that it had been confronted with the complex of proceedings since 2017 and that the "extremely extensive case" had been divided into several proceedings.