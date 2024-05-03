Because of file deliveries
FPÖ wants to convene the National Security Council
As the "Krone" already reported, the suspected double agent Egisto Ott had to be disinvited from the U-Committee because of the danger to life and limb. The files, which the Ministry of Justice wanted to withhold for this very reason, were delivered today at 12.30 pm. The FPÖ sees a scandal and therefore wants to convene the National Security Council.
Around a week ago, the "Krone" reported on a consultation procedure based on the fact that, according to the Ministry of Justice, the success of the investigation into the Ott case could be jeopardized by his appearance in the sub-committee and also by the delivery of the relevant files. During a specially arranged meeting in parliament, the investigating public prosecutor's office in Vienna announced, according to minutes (see facsimile below) available to the "Krone", that it had been confronted with the complex of proceedings since 2017 and that the "extremely extensive case" had been divided into several proceedings.
Due to the explosive nature of the proceedings, the protocol also states that there is a higher security risk than with other detainees on remand and a danger to life and limb. Nevertheless, the "Ott files" were delivered at maximum security on Friday afternoon. The Freedom Party sees a scandal.
"Black election campaign ammunition"
"The ÖVP obviously just wants to collect election campaign ammunition. If someone is ultimately shot with it, then it's the ÖVP's fault," explained Hafenecker. He also once again spoke out in favor of setting up a Russia-U committee after the election. No hiding blue threads, but also red, pink and green threads, a deep black network. All you can see is deep black. Make it visible in detail.
This is a network in which there are individual blue threads, individual red threads and also individual green and pink threads. But these run through an otherwise deep black network. And we will also be showing this in detail soon!
Christian Hafenecker (FPÖ)
With the delivery of potentially life-threatening files, the ÖVP is taking its desperate struggle to retain power to the extreme. The FPÖ is therefore calling for the resignation of ÖVP Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, who supplied the files, and also wants to convene the National Security Council. According to Hafenecker, the council should meet "as soon as possible". According to Hafenecker, the Ministry of Justice has also initiated a further consultation procedure in the case.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.