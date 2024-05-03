Already punishable here
Anyone calling for a caliphate will be “consistently prosecuted”
According to experts, protests in which participants demonstrate for the introduction of an Islamic dictatorship ("caliphate") will not take place in Austria. The Ministry of the Interior also points out that this is already a punishable offense in the Republic.
Last week, a demonstration in Hamburg caused a stir. In the northern German city, 1100 participants demonstrated for the introduction of an Islamic-style dictatorship. Experts believe that any registration of such an event with the police would fail immediately in Austria. At best, the organizers could try to disguise the protest motive.
Threats in Austria too
The Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) closely monitors developments within the Islamist extremist scene in Austria. Young men in particular are appearing as so-called "Gefährder", and their numbers are in the double-digit range. The scene is currently characterized by people born between 1995 and 2010, who are increasingly making a name for themselves as co-creators of terrorist online propaganda.
Anyone who attacks our basic democratic order in this way will be consistently prosecuted.
Gerhard Karner
Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth
As the Ministry of the Interior emphasized in a press release on Friday, calling for a caliphate is already a punishable offence in Austria. "Should there also be demonstrations in Austria calling for a caliphate, these (...) will be banned," it said to krone.at. "Anyone who attacks our basic democratic order in this way will be consistently prosecuted and punished," announced Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP).
Anti-terror package
- In the wake of the Vienna terrorist attack, the National Council passed an anti-terror package in 2021.
- Included in it: Criminal offenses for religiously motivated crimes. Religious extremism can also be tackled more effectively.
- There were also plans to improve prevention and deradicalization measures.
Young people in particular, as the protests in Germany show, are being drawn in by Islamists. "These movements are particularly attractive to students who are looking for answers and security in life," explained Islamic scholar Rüdiger Lohlker from the University of Vienna.
Potential also exists in Austria
Many groups "provide simple answers to complicated questions, a clear world view and security". Their modern appearance on social media also makes them more attractive to a young audience. "These people don't come across as stone-age advocates of patriarchy," says Lohlker.
Should the "caliphate protests" nevertheless spill over into Austria, the expert advises the authorities against banning them. "That would only give them a stage," says Lohlker. A ban could also make them more interesting for population groups that have no connection to Islamism so far. The Islamist potential in Vienna is there, they say.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.