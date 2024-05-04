Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bundesliga in the TICKER

LIVE from 5pm: Blau-Weiß Linz against WSG Tirol

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 04:14

30th round in Austria's Bundesliga: FC Blau-Weiß Linz host WSG Tirol. We report live (see below).

comment0 Kommentare

Here is the LIVETICKER:

For Blau-Weiß Linz and WSG Tirol, the focus is now on the top of the Bundesliga qualifying group. After securing relegation last weekend, both teams can speculate with the European Cup play-off. Saturday's head-to-head clash in Linz will determine for whom an extension of the season is realistic. "A small door will open again for the winner of this game," said WSG coach Thomas Silberberger.

Scheiblehner after relegation: "It was about livelihoods"
Neither team wants to see an exhibition match in the last three rounds, even if they are free of any relegation worries. "Of course, the relief of staying out of the league is huge. I had a huge responsibility. There were livelihoods at stake," reported BW coach Gerald Scheiblehner. "You could feel the pressure everywhere. But as a coach you can't look forward for too long, the next goals will be there two days later at the latest."

BW Linz coach Gerald Scheiblehner (Bild: GEPA)
BW Linz coach Gerald Scheiblehner
(Bild: GEPA)

There was good news for Scheiblehner on the personnel front. After attacking player Simon Seidl, goalscorer Ronivaldo also extended his contract. The 35-year-old striker will now remain with the Steel Cities until 2025, as the club announced on Friday.

Meanwhile, Seidl spoke of the "bonus goal of the European Cup play-off semi-finals" for the season finale. After Sturm Graz's cup win, second place in the qualifying group is enough to achieve this. "That's possible and not utopian," says Scheiblehner. Both the Blue-Whites and WSG are currently just three points off second-placed Wolfsberg. The Linzers are also the only one of these three teams in possession of an asterisk, which puts them ahead if they are tied on points.

The Watten coach is expecting a "relaxed match". "Both teams will play with an open goal. I can almost rule out a 0-0 draw," said Silberberger, who is glad that the week-long slogan "no losing" is now off the table. But no presents will be handed out. "Just going on a pleasure tour now is not my approach. Perhaps the choleric approach will be needed again. I don't want to give away Bundesliga games so easily," said Silberberger, who could delay his departure from WSG a little longer if he makes it to the play-offs.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf