LIVE from 5pm: Blau-Weiß Linz against WSG Tirol

Scheiblehner after relegation: "It was about livelihoods"

Neither team wants to see an exhibition match in the last three rounds, even if they are free of any relegation worries. "Of course, the relief of staying out of the league is huge. I had a huge responsibility. There were livelihoods at stake," reported BW coach Gerald Scheiblehner. "You could feel the pressure everywhere. But as a coach you can't look forward for too long, the next goals will be there two days later at the latest."