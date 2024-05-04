LIVE from 5pm: Blau-Weiß Linz against WSG Tirol

Bundesliga in the TICKER
For Blau-Weiß Linz and WSG Tirol, the focus is now on the top of the Bundesliga qualifying group. After securing relegation last weekend, both teams can speculate with the European Cup play-off. Saturday's head-to-head clash in Linz will determine for whom an extension of the season is realistic. "A small door will open again for the winner of this game," said WSG coach Thomas Silberberger.
Scheiblehner after relegation: "It was about livelihoods"
Neither team wants to see an exhibition match in the last three rounds, even if they are free of any relegation worries. "Of course, the relief of staying out of the league is huge. I had a huge responsibility. There were livelihoods at stake," reported BW coach Gerald Scheiblehner. "You could feel the pressure everywhere. But as a coach you can't look forward for too long, the next goals will be there two days later at the latest."
There was good news for Scheiblehner on the personnel front. After attacking player Simon Seidl, goalscorer Ronivaldo also extended his contract. The 35-year-old striker will now remain with the Steel Cities until 2025, as the club announced on Friday.
Meanwhile, Seidl spoke of the "bonus goal of the European Cup play-off semi-finals" for the season finale. After Sturm Graz's cup win, second place in the qualifying group is enough to achieve this. "That's possible and not utopian," says Scheiblehner. Both the Blue-Whites and WSG are currently just three points off second-placed Wolfsberg. The Linzers are also the only one of these three teams in possession of an asterisk, which puts them ahead if they are tied on points.
The Watten coach is expecting a "relaxed match". "Both teams will play with an open goal. I can almost rule out a 0-0 draw," said Silberberger, who is glad that the week-long slogan "no losing" is now off the table. But no presents will be handed out. "Just going on a pleasure tour now is not my approach. Perhaps the choleric approach will be needed again. I don't want to give away Bundesliga games so easily," said Silberberger, who could delay his departure from WSG a little longer if he makes it to the play-offs.
