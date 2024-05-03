Verstappen: “Many things are going on in my head”

Newey's departure "a great pity"

The 65-year-old Newey will leave the team in the first few months of next year at the latest. He has been with Red Bull since 2006 and has played a key role in the success of Sebastian Vettel's four world championship titles from 2010 to 2013 inclusive, as well as Verstappen's triumphs and continued dominance. "It's obviously a shame that Adrian is leaving now," said Verstappen, but also added: "I still have faith in the team and the people we still have. There are a lot of good people together who have built an incredible car in recent years." The loss of Newey's knowledge and experience is nevertheless "a great pity".