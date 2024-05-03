Market is the new “hotspot” for the city

You have to go there

The popular farmers' market is not only full on market days, but also provides a stage for party fans. It is the new "hotspot" in Klagenfurt, so to speak. At the after-work parties, it's not just the market traders who make good sales; after the closing time at 10 p.m., the guests move on to the city center. Horny: "There was also a lot going on at the carnival this year. We want to put on a harvest festival in September."