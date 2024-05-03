Klagenfurt
Market is the new “hotspot” for the city
Carnival, after-work market and harvest festival - this year Carinthians are once again regularly flocking to the Benediktinermarkt.
The after-work market has become an attraction for Carinthians. Once again this year, there will be five Friday afternoons with culinary delights, live music and DJ sounds at the Benediktinermarkt. With cool drinks, acts by Carinthian bands and laid-back DJ sounds, it's a great way to start the weekend. The after-work spectacle costs 60,000 euros, with the twelve market restaurateurs helping out and paying half of the costs.
It starts as early as May
"Two events are on May 24 and 31, then it continues on August 30, September 6 and 13," explains Marketing Manager Inga Horny. In between is the European Football Championship, so the afterwork market takes a break.
You have to go there
The popular farmers' market is not only full on market days, but also provides a stage for party fans. It is the new "hotspot" in Klagenfurt, so to speak. At the after-work parties, it's not just the market traders who make good sales; after the closing time at 10 p.m., the guests move on to the city center. Horny: "There was also a lot going on at the carnival this year. We want to put on a harvest festival in September."
