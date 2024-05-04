Vorteilswelt
Win a vacation

We take you to the new lake stage on Lake Wolfgangsee

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 05:00

A celebration for the 1100th birthday of St. Wolfgang and you are right in the middle of it! The completely newly built lake stage on Lake Wolfgangsee including a specially created musical - the "Krone" will take you to this cultural highlight and is giving away tickets and VIP packages including a short break at the recently opened Hotel Schwarzes Rössl.

(Bild: Betriebs GmbH Andreas Haselgruber)
(Bild: Betriebs GmbH Andreas Haselgruber)

This has never happened before: a mobile and covered lake stage built directly on Lake Wolfgangsee, brand new and you will be one of the first to take a seat there. From May 23rd (premiere), you can see the musical "Wolf - The Mystical", written by Franzobel, in which the life of St. Wolfgang is presented in an animated way.

10 winners will also have the chance to win a short break at the recently reopened Hotel Schwarzes Rössl. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
10 winners will also have the chance to win a short break at the recently reopened Hotel Schwarzes Rössl.
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

All information can be found at: https://www.wolfmystical.at. We are giving away 45x2 tickets for the performance on May 25 (7 pm) and 30x2 winners can look forward to tickets for May 29 (7 pm).

10 winners will receive a double room for 2 people with balcony incl. lake view and breakfast at the Hotel Schwarzes Rössl. (Bild: Bettina Gangl)
10 winners will receive a double room for 2 people with balcony incl. lake view and breakfast at the Hotel Schwarzes Rössl.
(Bild: Bettina Gangl)
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

Win exclusive VIP packages including a short break
And because you really should celebrate a 1100th birthday in style, the "Krone", Wolfgangsee Tourismus, the recently reopened Hotel Schwarzes Rössl and Salzburg AG Tourismus have come up with something very special: 10x2 competition participants have the chance to win the ultimate VIP experience around the "Mystical" and the lake stage. The following package awaits the winners from June 6 to 8 or June 20 to 22:

  • 1x double room for 2 people with balcony incl. lake view and breakfast at the newly opened Hotel Schwarzes Rössl
  • 1x2 tickets for "Wolf - The Mystical" (on June 7 or 21)
  • 1x2 VIP packages WOLF incl. dinner before the performance and interval catering
  • 1x2 rides up and down the mountain on the Schafberg cable car from Salzburg AG Tourismus
  • 1x2 day tickets for the Wolfgangsee boat trip from Salzburg AG Tourismus
The winners can also enjoy rides up and down the mountain on the Schafberg cable car. (Bild: Salzburg AG Tourismus GmbH)
The winners can also enjoy rides up and down the mountain on the Schafberg cable car.
(Bild: Salzburg AG Tourismus GmbH)

Simply select your favorite prize in the form below, enter your details and you will be entered into the draw. We wish you good luck and a relaxing stay at beautiful Lake Wolfgangsee!

