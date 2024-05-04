Win a vacation
We take you to the new lake stage on Lake Wolfgangsee
A celebration for the 1100th birthday of St. Wolfgang and you are right in the middle of it! The completely newly built lake stage on Lake Wolfgangsee including a specially created musical - the "Krone" will take you to this cultural highlight and is giving away tickets and VIP packages including a short break at the recently opened Hotel Schwarzes Rössl.
This has never happened before: a mobile and covered lake stage built directly on Lake Wolfgangsee, brand new and you will be one of the first to take a seat there. From May 23rd (premiere), you can see the musical "Wolf - The Mystical", written by Franzobel, in which the life of St. Wolfgang is presented in an animated way.
All information can be found at: https://www.wolfmystical.at. We are giving away 45x2 tickets for the performance on May 25 (7 pm) and 30x2 winners can look forward to tickets for May 29 (7 pm).
Win exclusive VIP packages including a short break
And because you really should celebrate a 1100th birthday in style, the "Krone", Wolfgangsee Tourismus, the recently reopened Hotel Schwarzes Rössl and Salzburg AG Tourismus have come up with something very special: 10x2 competition participants have the chance to win the ultimate VIP experience around the "Mystical" and the lake stage. The following package awaits the winners from June 6 to 8 or June 20 to 22:
- 1x double room for 2 people with balcony incl. lake view and breakfast at the newly opened Hotel Schwarzes Rössl
- 1x2 tickets for "Wolf - The Mystical" (on June 7 or 21)
- 1x2 VIP packages WOLF incl. dinner before the performance and interval catering
- 1x2 rides up and down the mountain on the Schafberg cable car from Salzburg AG Tourismus
- 1x2 day tickets for the Wolfgangsee boat trip from Salzburg AG Tourismus
Simply select your favorite prize in the form below, enter your details and you will be entered into the draw. We wish you good luck and a relaxing stay at beautiful Lake Wolfgangsee!
