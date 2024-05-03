Traffic accidents cost €8.65 billion last year

Costs highest in Lower and Upper Austria

With the exception of Vorarlberg and Vienna, accident costs rose in all federal states. The economic costs were highest in Lower Austria with more than 1.8 billion euros, followed by Upper Austria with almost 1.6 billion euros and Styria with just over 1.5 billion euros. In Vienna, the most populous federal state, accident costs amounted to around 0.73 billion euros. Due to the dense public transport network and the lower speed in the city, road safety is higher and accident costs are lower, explained the VCÖ.