Three daughters deconstruct their strings

"For us, it's always a bit like a boot camp," laughs Vogel, "we meet up for a week, are in the studio from morning to night, cook together and then go to the theater in the evening. The human element is incredibly important to us and the collaboration goes beyond just the music." The international combo chose the German band name for various reasons. On the one hand, because they are all daughters and share the same vision; on the other hand, it is a play on words that satisfies the love of community. "If you read the word quickly or take a quick look, Toechter looks like Together." The project not only internalizes the musical preferences of the three friends, it is also a playground where experiments and outbursts are deliberately allowed and even encouraged. "Whether one of us is on the road with a rapper or working with a symphony orchestra - all of these are inspirations that automatically flow into Toechter."