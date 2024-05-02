German premiere! Woman is the new head coach

"As fourth in the first half of the season, our plan was to at least be at the top until the end of the season. But since the start of 2024, our inconsistent performances have been more like a rollercoaster ride, as evidenced by our current 15th place in the table for the second half of the season," said FCI sporting director Ivo Grlic. Due to the sporting stagnation, action has now been taken and the helm has been handed over to Wittmann.