Kuchler extends contract in Linz until 2027

Having successfully avoided relegation, Blau-Weiß Linz can now look to the future. The Bundesliga club recently took up the option to extend Simon Seidl's contract until 2025 and have now announced that they have extended the Salzburg native's contract early until 2027. "Simon has made great progress over the course of the last season and is now a very important part of our team. I'm delighted that we've been able to extend his contract early until 2027, despite the fact that he has an option. We are convinced that he will continue to develop very well and that he has the best prerequisites for this here at FC Blau-Weiß Linz," Christoph Schößwendter, sports director of Blau-Weiß Linz, was quoted as saying in a press release.