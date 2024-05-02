Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Live on TV

“Had eight beers!” England legend celebrates with BVB

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 13:43

TV pundit and England legend Jamie Carragher made good on his promise - and watched the Champions League semi-final first leg between Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain together with the BVB fans in the legendary South Stand. Obviously with a lot of beer!

comment0 Kommentare

"I was just in the yellow wall, you know it of course," said Carragher after the 1:0 to Dortmund's Jadon Sancho with a little tongue lashing. "That was one of the best experiences of my life. Unbelievable! I had about eight beers in the yellow wall. I made a new family and new friends."

Just a cheeseburger!
He only ate a cheeseburger at the hotel at lunchtime. But after all, he had been out and about with the BVB fans all day. And indeed, the former Liverpool defender was always in the thick of things, rather than just being there. CBS Sports showed him as an expert in the midst of the fans before the game - and he also celebrated the 1:0 goal directly in the south stand. But see for yourself in the videos above.

Dortmund can still realistically dream of winning the Champions League for the second time since 1997. Thanks to the 1:0 home win against Paris St. Germain in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday, the German Bundesliga club are not far away from their first appearance in the final since 2013.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf