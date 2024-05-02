Live on TV
“Had eight beers!” England legend celebrates with BVB
TV pundit and England legend Jamie Carragher made good on his promise - and watched the Champions League semi-final first leg between Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain together with the BVB fans in the legendary South Stand. Obviously with a lot of beer!
"I was just in the yellow wall, you know it of course," said Carragher after the 1:0 to Dortmund's Jadon Sancho with a little tongue lashing. "That was one of the best experiences of my life. Unbelievable! I had about eight beers in the yellow wall. I made a new family and new friends."
Just a cheeseburger!
He only ate a cheeseburger at the hotel at lunchtime. But after all, he had been out and about with the BVB fans all day. And indeed, the former Liverpool defender was always in the thick of things, rather than just being there. CBS Sports showed him as an expert in the midst of the fans before the game - and he also celebrated the 1:0 goal directly in the south stand. But see for yourself in the videos above.
Dortmund can still realistically dream of winning the Champions League for the second time since 1997. Thanks to the 1:0 home win against Paris St. Germain in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday, the German Bundesliga club are not far away from their first appearance in the final since 2013.
