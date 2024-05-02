From summer
Tyrolean gas supplier cuts price by 40 percent
Good news for Tyrolean gas customers: The state-owned energy supplier Tigas is lowering its gas prices as of July 1. The pure working price without the so-called "Tigas bonus" will fall by around 52 percent - from 12.54 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) net to 6.02 cents/kWh net (7.22 cents gross). After the bonus, however, savings of around 40 percent would still remain.
With an average annual household consumption of 15,000 kWh, this would result in a monthly cost reduction for Tigas customers of just under 60 euros including VAT per month, according to the energy supplier.
The "promotional bonus" on the gas price of 2.6 cents net (or 3.12 cents gross) per kilowatt hour originally planned until the end of the year was extended last fall until the end of June 2024. It was emphasized that this had provided additional relief of more than 30 million euros for households over twelve months. "This enabled us to significantly contain the price increases for our customers that were necessary due to market conditions," explained Commercial Director Martin Grubhofer.
From today's perspective, we are confident that we will be able to maintain current prices in the long term and even reduce them further in the current situation.
Geschäftsführer Martin Grubhofer
Purchasing for winter already underway
The company is also confident that it will be able to "maintain current prices in the long term and even reduce them further in the current situation." Purchasing for the winter of 2025/2026 is already underway - and "currently at very favorable conditions."
Gas is sourced via Germany
The additional gas storage facility purchased in the wake of the war in Ukraine remains in place and is well filled at more than 95%. "The gas used in Tyrol is sourced from Germany. Thanks to the connection to the German supply network, the gas arriving at Tigas in Tyrol has been practically independent of Russian gas supplies since September 2022 and is therefore in line with the EU's plans to be free of Russian gas by 2027," explained Technical Managing Director Georg Tollinger.
