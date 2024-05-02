Tyrolean gas supplier cuts price by 40 percent

Gas is sourced via Germany

The additional gas storage facility purchased in the wake of the war in Ukraine remains in place and is well filled at more than 95%. "The gas used in Tyrol is sourced from Germany. Thanks to the connection to the German supply network, the gas arriving at Tigas in Tyrol has been practically independent of Russian gas supplies since September 2022 and is therefore in line with the EU's plans to be free of Russian gas by 2027," explained Technical Managing Director Georg Tollinger.