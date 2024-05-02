Vorteilswelt
Liefering in form

An upside-down world in the Jungbullen duel against Sturm II

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 22:30

Liefering go into the match against Sturm II as clear favorites, meaning interim coach Daniel Beichler will face his "ex". In contrast to serial champions Salzburg, the young bulls have been very strong this spring.

In the Bundesliga, Salzburg will have to hope that Sturm Graz falls over if they are to have any chance of winning the league title. While the Bulls have been completely off the rails at times this spring, the Young Bulls are doing much better and are the clear favorites going into the second league match against the second string of the current Bundesliga leaders. (18.10).

"Sturm II are in good form this spring. You can see that they have become more stable, even though they suffered an unfortunate defeat last week after taking a 2:0 lead (2:3 against Dornbirn)," says interim coach Daniel Beichler, who has been warned despite his own strong form. In the spring table, only Admira are ahead of Liefering due to a better goal difference. Both teams have 23 points each from ten games.

Graz tremble before relegation
The world looks different for Graz. On course for championship in the Bundesliga, everything points to relegation for the second-to-last team. The last shred of hope is that Dornbirn and Leoben will not be granted licenses even after the appeal to the arbitration court and will therefore be relegated for good.

Liefering manager Daniel Beichler is likely to suffer with them. The 35-year-old played 151 games for Sturm and 56 for the two-man team. His opposite number Jürgen Säumel was also his teammate at the "Blackies" in the 2007/08 season. "Of course I'm happy to see Daniel Beichler again. But it's not the coaches who play against each other, it's the teams," says Jürgen Säumel. Beichler only played two games with Liefering after Onur Cinel was famously promoted to Salzburg. His team won against Leoben and drew 0-0 against Admira. Central defender Lukas Wallner was the last man to catch the onrushing Mujanovic by the legs. The Pongau native was suspended for one match for goal theft and will therefore miss Friday's game.

Christoph Kolland
Folgen Sie uns auf