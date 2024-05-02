An upside-down world in the Jungbullen duel against Sturm II

Liefering manager Daniel Beichler is likely to suffer with them. The 35-year-old played 151 games for Sturm and 56 for the two-man team. His opposite number Jürgen Säumel was also his teammate at the "Blackies" in the 2007/08 season. "Of course I'm happy to see Daniel Beichler again. But it's not the coaches who play against each other, it's the teams," says Jürgen Säumel. Beichler only played two games with Liefering after Onur Cinel was famously promoted to Salzburg. His team won against Leoben and drew 0-0 against Admira. Central defender Lukas Wallner was the last man to catch the onrushing Mujanovic by the legs. The Pongau native was suspended for one match for goal theft and will therefore miss Friday's game.