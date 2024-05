Public holiday as an occasion for drunk driving

Motorcyclist crashed

A 21-year-old motorcyclist from Bruck an der Glocknerstraße crashed on a local road in the night of May 2nd. The police found him about one kilometer away from the scene of the accident. He stated that he had fallen alone. An alcohol test at the Tauernklinikum Zell am See revealed 1.84 per mille. The Pinzgauer will be charged.